All houses in Chennai to be checked; 16,000 staff deployed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All houses under the Chennai Corporation limits will be inspected for persons with COVID-19 symptoms continuously for the next 90 days. For the exercise, which would begin on Sunday (April 5), the city would be divided into units comprising 75-100 houses.

The decision was taken at a meeting attended by Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani to review measures to combat COVID-19 infection across the State, at the Ripon Building on Saturday.

Around 16,000 corporation staff will be deployed to check the 10 lakh-odd homes in the city to identify infected persons, a press release said.”

For regular cough and cold, the corporation staff themselves may provide treatment advise, but persons with severe symptoms will be referred to government hospitals,” the release added.The staff will be provided a salary of Rs 15,000 in addition to essential safety gear. Orders to procure 11.5 masks have already been issued.

Massive drive

