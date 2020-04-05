Families in TNSCB resettlement sites may still have to pay rent

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Families staying in the TN Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) resettlement sites are in a fix as the state government is yet to clarify whether its announcement of three-month moratorium on payment of rent is applicable to them.

The chief minister has announced a moratorium until June 30 for various charges including repayment of installments for cooperative housing societies and Tamil Nadu Housing Board and payment of maintenance charge by industrial units which function in SIPCOT Industrial Parks. However, senior officials of TNSCB told Express they have not received any similar orders for residents of resettlement sites. If this is the case, resettled families will be forced to use most of the Rs 1,000 government aid to pay rent and maintenance charges, leaving them struggling for food and other supplies.

While project-affected families including those resettled under the Integrated Cooum River Eco Restoration Project don’t have to pay rent, they have to pay a monthly maintenance charge of `750 in Perumbakkam. Those who don’t fall under the scheme will have to pay around `1,000 per month including rent and maintenance.

Lavanya (name changed), a resident of Perumbakkam said, “People like me who run shops still have to pay a rent of `3,500 although my shop is closed now. There are many barbers, mechanics and others who have rented shops privately just outside the resettlement site and have to continue paying rent for their closed shops and also maintenance for their houses here. We were already struggling after resettlement and now it has become harder.”

In blocks B and C in Perumbakkam, there are many road workers who are now totally out of work. Similarly, in block 59, there are pavement dwellers from across the city who have been resettled here. They said that they are dependent on the generosity of neighbours and NGOs for dry rations or food.