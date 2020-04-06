STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Sketching what’s burning

According to Harikumar, various Kerala state departments and programmes are sharing his creations on their respective social media handles and websites to educate the public.

Published: 06th April 2020 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramu R
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The importance of using hand sanitiser, social distancing and staying indoors to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak are some of the messages conveyed by K B Harikumar aka Haku through his Malayalam and English cartoons. His caricatures are being widely used by government institutions such as the Suchitwa Mission and the health department to create awareness on the pandemic in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to Harikumar, various Kerala state departments and programmes are sharing his creations on their respective social media handles and websites to educate the public. Although ecstatic about the recognition, the artist admits that sketching cartoons for state agencies is not an easy task due to creative limitations that can be exercised while making them.

“One of my cartoons was rejected as it represented a particular religion. Cartoons that do not touch upon sensitive topics are preferred. Social awareness cartoons also tend to be less humorous since the importance is on the message being conveyed,” says Harikumar. An Alappuzha native, Harikumar has been creating political caricatures and cartoons for the past 35 years. Apart from coming up with satirical sketches on the Indian and Kerala politics; he has used his art to spread awareness on social issues such as smoking, energy conservation, violence against women, road safety and environmental problems over the last few years. 

State Police Chief Lokanath Behera, an admirer of Harikumar’s work, had requested him to install his caricatures in all police stations of Kerala. “He wanted the cartoons to be made in a humorous vein to lighten the mood of people who enter the station. Five of my works are now displayed at the Thampanoor police station based on his request,” says Harikumar. 

Apart from his work for the government agencies, Harikumar is also actively promoting his independent sketches titled ‘Corona toonz’ on his Facebook page. “I have already shared 10 cartoons with the public over social media and all of them have received positive feedback,” he says. Although his cartoons were quite popular in the initial days of the outbreak, Harikumar believes that the trend of cartoons related to COVID-19 is on the decline. “People are staying indoors. A proof that they are now aware of the issue. The situation in rural areas has also improved,” he adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 hand sanitiser
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp