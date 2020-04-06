STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three die as booze experiment goes wrong

Pradeep and Sivasankaran were pointsmen in the Railways and had been posted at Patalam and Othivakkam railway stations respectively. Sivaraman was a car driver..

Booze

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The closed doors of all TASMAC outlets in the state following the lockdown is leaving open a dangerous window of ideas for those suffering from withdrawal symptoms. A few of these ideas is an assured over-the-counter ticket to death.

In one such desperate attempt for a high, four friends, including two railway employees, consumed a cocktail of varnish and water as a substitute for alcohol in Chengalpattu on Saturday night. While three of them died, their fourth friend is battling for life in hospital. Only a day earlier, two men had died after drinking after-shave lotion spiked with soda in Pudukkottai.

Police said that on Saturday night, the four friends -- Pradip Kumar (32), Sivasankaran (33), Sivaraman (35) and Vinayakamoorthy (31) – stumbled on the idea to make their own booze. “All the four stayed in the railway quarters. As liquor was not available due to the lockdown, they apparently decided to make their own spirit and mixed varnish with water and consumed it near a railway track,” said a police officer.
The neighbours, who spotted the men lying unconscious, alerted the police and the ambulance. They were rushed to a hospital, where Pradeep, Sivasankaran and Sivaraman were declared brought dead, while Vinayakamoorthy is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Pradeep and Sivasankaran were pointsmen in the Railways and had been posted at Patalam and Othivakkam railway stations respectively. Sivaraman was a car driver. A case has been registered

