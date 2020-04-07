Get groovin ’for humanity

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Schools have closed, of fices have moved online, sports leagues have been cancelled and small-time vendors are facing losses. The coronavirus has created a paradigm shift in the way we work and think. But, it has also taught us to be and become better people; to overcome adversities by lending a helping hand, and to do our best from wherever we are with whatever we have.

As different organisations have been coming together to help those in need, a group of young and creative artistes in the city — The Dancers Club (TDC) — are paving the way for the arts community to do their bit. The oneyear- old dance club will be curating a fundraising online dance workshop as part of their campaign Lend a Clean Helping Hand in association with Niravi NGO, today.`

The idea

Earlier last month, when Arnold Charles, director of the club, travelled to his hometown in Tiruchy, he was in for a rude shock. “I came across several daily wage labourers and house helps who didn’t have enough money to sustain a prolonged lockdown. So it started as a personal initiative to help those in the neighbourhood. Soon, the situation escalated and I discussed with my friends and team about starting a campaign to raise funds for those in need across the state,” shares Arnold, who along with Suren R and Kaushik, started TDC last year.

Within a short span, the club has carved a niche for itself and garnered a loyal following. It is this popularity which the group decided to tap on, but for a cause. “The aim was to spark an idea among the arts community and create awareness so that other artistes and creative groups could follow suit,” he shares.

TDC was launched last year

Funds for a cause

After joining hands with Niravi earlier this month, the campaign was flagged off. In a span of two days, the group received a contribution of over Rs21,000 and the proceeds were given to the NGO. Five kilograms of rice bags were procured and given to 100 underprivileged people; freshly prepared tomato rice parcels were also distributed to around 150 people. ‘Having safety as our primary concern, we have been involving only five people in the cooking process and only two of our experienced social workers go around distributing them,’ read a post on Niravi’s Instagram page.

The workshop

When the goal to help those in need was set, physical distancing, the lockdown, the lack of studio dance mirrors wasn’t going to stop the team from doing what they knew best — to dance their hearts out. But this time, they have decided to take it to a larger audience via an online workshop. “Since our initiation, we have curated several classes — techniques oriented and those that give focus on choreography.

But one of our recent Bollywood workshops — where I along with Simran Sivakumar, a well-known Bharatanatyam dancer, mentored a group and taught them a routine for a Bollywood song — was a big hit. Just when we were planning to conduct another session, the lockdown was announced. So, we decided to give it a spin, curate an online workshop and do it as part of the campaign.

The proceeds from this workshop will also be given to Niravi,” says Arnold. The group, which is hoping to make a difference with dance, will soon be launching its second studio in Royapettah. The workshop will be held today at 5 pm. The registration fee is Rs 250. For details, visit Instagram page tdc.thedancersclub or call: 9677157369