Madras on mute

As the novel coronavirus continues its world tour, India enters its 14th day of total lockdown. Otherwise crowded cities have quietened down as citizens stay marooned at home, dramatically changing the soundscape of the usual cacophony. In this surreal slowdown of life, Singara Chennai is playing well to the pause. The shoreline is deserted, chaotic footpaths are unoccupied, and the chattering of chock-a-block roads has vanished. TNIE lensmen take to the desolate streets of the city to capture life as we know it now.
