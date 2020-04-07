STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras on mute

As the novel coronavirus continues its world tour, India enters its 14th day of total lockdown.

Published: 07th April 2020

Homeless people under the Cathedral Road Flyover in Royapetta, Chennai, on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

As the novel coronavirus continues its world tour, India enters its 14th day of total lockdown. Otherwise crowded cities have quietened down as citizens stay marooned at home, dramatically changing the soundscape of the usual cacophony. In this surreal slowdown of life, Singara Chennai is playing well to the pause. The shoreline is deserted, chaotic footpaths are unoccupied, and the chattering of chock-a-block roads has vanished. TNIE lensmen take to the desolate streets of the city to capture life as we know it now.

TNDRF personnel catch up on some siesta near Kamaraj PromenadeDebadatta Mallick
Fishing boats sit silent at Kasimedu harbourShiba Prasad Sahu
A cop ‘rules’ out at a family of five at Chennai CentralR Satish Babu
The show must go on for this fruit vendor in an unsually quiet T Nagar streetR Satish Babu
For these migrant labourers, a long journey begins at PuzhalP Jawahar
