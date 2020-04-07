STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Mosquitoes on the rise amid virus battle 

An announcement by Corporation said most of the employees will be helping the Corporation in the fight against Coronavirus for next 90 days.

Published: 07th April 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

dengue, malaria, mosquito

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With people forced to stay indoors due to coronavirus and Corporation’s 8,000 domestic breeding checkers (DBCs) engaged in the fight against the pandemic, mosquitoes are having a free run and are making life difficult for the citizens. There are only 3300 DBCs left to check breeding spots, said Corporation sources. Usually, their responsibilities include checking for mosquito breeding spots near houses, spraying repellents and asking property owners to clear stagnant water.

An announcement by Corporation said most of the employees will be helping the Corporation in the fight against Coronavirus for next 90 days. Left with no choice, the citizens have decided to take matters in their own hands. “We usually file a complaint with 1913 helpline whenever there is an increase in the number of mosquitoes, but since the Corporation staff are busy we have decided to do whatever we can to keep they at bay,” said VR Muralidharan, a resident of Madipakkam.

Residents of areas like Kodambakkam, Madipakkam and Ambattur claim that there is in an increase in their numbers, which is unusual during the summer. “We thought we were noticing a lot of mosquitoes because we are home all the time but soon realised that it has increased when compared to last month,” said Saundharya Deepak from Ambattur.The disinfectants that are being sprayed now — Lysol and 1% sodium hypochlorite have no effect on mosquitoes, said a sanitary officer under the city corporation. 

Tough fight
With COVID-19 keeping Corporation’s  breeding checkers busy, population of mosquitoes are on the rise. A Corporation official said, “With whatever resources we have at our disposal, we are trying to fight both (Corona and dengue).”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp