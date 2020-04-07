Mosquitoes on the rise amid virus battle 

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With people forced to stay indoors due to coronavirus and Corporation’s 8,000 domestic breeding checkers (DBCs) engaged in the fight against the pandemic, mosquitoes are having a free run and are making life difficult for the citizens. There are only 3300 DBCs left to check breeding spots, said Corporation sources. Usually, their responsibilities include checking for mosquito breeding spots near houses, spraying repellents and asking property owners to clear stagnant water.

An announcement by Corporation said most of the employees will be helping the Corporation in the fight against Coronavirus for next 90 days. Left with no choice, the citizens have decided to take matters in their own hands. “We usually file a complaint with 1913 helpline whenever there is an increase in the number of mosquitoes, but since the Corporation staff are busy we have decided to do whatever we can to keep they at bay,” said VR Muralidharan, a resident of Madipakkam.

Residents of areas like Kodambakkam, Madipakkam and Ambattur claim that there is in an increase in their numbers, which is unusual during the summer. “We thought we were noticing a lot of mosquitoes because we are home all the time but soon realised that it has increased when compared to last month,” said Saundharya Deepak from Ambattur.The disinfectants that are being sprayed now — Lysol and 1% sodium hypochlorite have no effect on mosquitoes, said a sanitary officer under the city corporation.

Tough fight

