TVS covers 2,108 villages for relief work, distributes masks

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TVS Motors group have covered 2,108 villages helping the local body and community to fight COVID19. According to a statement, they have provided disinfectant sprayers, masks, gloves, to health workers, police and community members in the villages. Some of the places covered are Hosur, Thirukkurungudi, Arni, Padaiveedu, Javadhu Hills and Kothagiri among others.

The company also conducted public awareness programs, social distancing awareness programs and have distributed 6.5 lakh face masks. The company has also been involved in COVID19 relief works in Pune and have helped several migrant families affected. Currently, TVS is working with the Kancheepuram District Collectorate in providing dry ration kits and further they plan to cover 3500 villages totally.