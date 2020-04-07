STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

TVS covers 2,108 villages for relief work, distributes masks

TVS Motors group have covered 2,108 villages helping the local body and community to fight COVID19.

Published: 07th April 2020 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

TVS Motors have provided PPEs to health workers, police and villagers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TVS Motors group have covered 2,108 villages helping the local body and community to fight COVID19. According to a statement, they have provided disinfectant sprayers, masks, gloves, to health workers, police and community members in the villages. Some of the places covered are Hosur, Thirukkurungudi, Arni, Padaiveedu, Javadhu Hills and Kothagiri among others.

The company also conducted public awareness programs, social distancing awareness programs and have distributed 6.5 lakh face masks. The company has also been involved in COVID19 relief works in Pune and have helped several migrant families affected. Currently, TVS is working with the Kancheepuram District Collectorate in providing dry ration kits and further they plan to cover 3500 villages totally.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp