Air India runs special flights to fly foreigners

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Air India on Tuesday operated flights to London and Paris carrying foreigners while a charter cargo flight was also operated from Delhi to Shanghai to fly in vital medical cargo from China, an Air India statement said.

This comes after AI is scheduled to operate 18 charter flights to fly back German, French, Irish and Canadians stranded in India. All these flights are being operated adhering to all safety protocol laid down by DGCA.

While the Germans and French will be flown to Frankfurt and Paris the others will be taken to London from where Canada and Ireland would be making further arrangements. Air India is also scheduled to operate some more cargo flights between Delhi and Shanghai till April 9.