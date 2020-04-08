Expert explains

Justice K Chandru By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : In 1958, the brothers of a joint family (no daughters in the family) registered a release deed giving the the punjai lands to the youngest brother for the care of their old mother and for their sustenance. The youngest brother took care of the mother and the punjai lands, and remained a bachelor. In 1983, the youngest brother registered a will returning the lands back to the legal heirs of his old brothers who were no more. He nominated an executor from one among the legal heirs.

The youngest brother died in 1986, the executor probated the will in 1989 at the Madras High Court paying a stamp duty of `65,495. The executor had the property partitioned between all the legal heirs internally (not registered). On October 23, 2019, all the legal heirs got together and registered the partition deed registered in the names of the legal heirs, after providing all the relevant evidence to show the we are the legal heirs as per the registered and probated will.

On February 18, 2020, we received a notice from the district registrar’s office as we are not considered as family members under section 45 b and have been requested to pay tax of nearly 5% of the punjai lands assessed as urban value. The punjai lands are located in Kollapakkam village in Pammal, Chennai. What is your expert suggestion? — MRS FABI

That you are getting probate for the land given under a testament (Will) is not a justification for payment of concessional value of tax. The term family has been defined and it does not mean that all other relatives other than the one mentioned under the Act are eligible for concessional rate of tariff.

My grandparents had four legal heirs, including my father. After the death of my grandfather, my grandmother became the legal title owner along with the four children by virtue of inheritance. After the death of my grandmother, her two daughters gave a release deed, not to claim a right in the ancestral properties to the other two sons including my father by receiving due compensation in cash without/with knowledge the existence of my grandmother’s Will.

My grandmother’s Will had clearly mentioned and allocated certain properties inherited from her paternal side to her daughters and allocated my grandfather’s properties inherited from his paternal side to the sons. At the time of settlement of the properties, the Will written by my grandmother was not implemented because one of the two sons did not agree to the probation of the Will. Therefore, the properties were divided among my father and his brother, who was the other legal heir, without considering the grandmother’s Will.

The same was agreed between the brothers and settled, taking into consideration the release deed of the sisters and not my grandmother’s Will. One of the properties that was inherited by this way was given away by my father as a gift to his two sisters by a deed of gift at some consideration mutually agreed between them. My father did not take my mother’s consent to have one of the property to be gifted away to his sisters. We were minors at that time. Do we hold any right to claim the property which was gifted by my father to his sisters without any proper evaluation and consideration? Does my father have the right to gift the ancestral property? —KESHIKA CP

A person can will away only his properties. If the Will contains reference to properties which are not owned by testator, then to the extent the Will is invalid. But in your case, several mutations have taken place apart from the issue of your grandmother’s Will not being probated separately. Your claim that you are a minor at that time and now after attaining majority, you want to question the partition issue after long lapse of years cannot be believed. Your claim at this stage will be a stale claim and will not be entertained by court. We had entered a rental agreement from July 2014 to July 2017 with Mr X’s wife for running a ladies hostel. Rental payments began getting delayed from December 2015. We came to know later that he and his wife had been divorced.

The man managed the hostel with help from his hometown. Since March 2016, we began requesting him to vacate the flats, but in vain. He vacated in May 2019. We had filed a RCOP petition for him to vacate the premises in late 2018. We have not filed any rent recovery case against him since our priority was to get back possession of the flats. During one of our discussions, we got a written statement from him stating he has defaulted and that he will vacate shortly. He is now absconding and not traceable. We have tried to file a case but the police station is not accepting our case. We engaged the services of a lawyer in February 2018 for the eviction /recovery cases. What is the legal remedy in such a case? — SHANKAR V

Your claim for rental arrears from March 2016 is hopelessly time barred. Along with the eviction proceedings, you should have included the claim for arrears for rent also. Now that you got possession of the property, be happy with that. If necessary, you can pursue your criminal action against the defaulted tenant for cheating.