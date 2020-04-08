STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Finding structure in chaos 

Working from home is not new to me.

Published: 08th April 2020 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Karthik has taken to resin artwork

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Working from home is not new to me. I was working from home in my previous job for five years but the big difference this time is you cannot step out at all. The first two days went like a holiday but then I remembered that there is a belief that if we practise something for 21 days in a row it becomes a habit. So I decided to make these 21 days productive.

The first thing I did was to chart down a good diet plan, which I have been postponing for some time now, and started cooking healthy food after a long gap. Apart from doing my office work during the break time, I cook my meals and try easy workouts. After office work, I spend time on my resin artwork, which I recently developed an interest in. I see many people worrying about not being able to spend time at home but for me, it has been busier than my regular days.

Life has become more organised during this period. Though this is an unfortunate situation for the entire world, I think staying at home can teach us a lot of things like leading a minimalistic lifestyle, living in the moment to the fullest. We can make it very productive by learning something new during this time. — Karthik Setty (Write to cityexpresschn@gmail. com and tell us how you are spending this quarantine)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp