Finding structure in chaos 

CHENNAI: Working from home is not new to me. I was working from home in my previous job for five years but the big difference this time is you cannot step out at all. The first two days went like a holiday but then I remembered that there is a belief that if we practise something for 21 days in a row it becomes a habit. So I decided to make these 21 days productive.

The first thing I did was to chart down a good diet plan, which I have been postponing for some time now, and started cooking healthy food after a long gap. Apart from doing my office work during the break time, I cook my meals and try easy workouts. After office work, I spend time on my resin artwork, which I recently developed an interest in. I see many people worrying about not being able to spend time at home but for me, it has been busier than my regular days.

Life has become more organised during this period. Though this is an unfortunate situation for the entire world, I think staying at home can teach us a lot of things like leading a minimalistic lifestyle, living in the moment to the fullest. We can make it very productive by learning something new during this time. — Karthik Setty