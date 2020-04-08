STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

In a school with Penguins  

And that’s not all — you can even jump penguins over walls, which can get you out of the trickiest situations in theory.

Published: 08th April 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Arjun Sukumaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dexterity games are some of my favourite tabletop experiences, because they seem to me to be the best of both worlds — they retain the social aspect that makes board gaming so compelling, and they shift focus away from the purely mental arena of most games into the realm of the physical. You see, when you introduce a dexterity element into a game, you’re also creating the potential for both the most jawdropping triumphs and the most cataclysmic fails; and few do both as well as Ice Cool.

In Ice Cool, you and up to three other people will play as young penguins attending a...high school. (Yep.) Every round, three of you will decide to skip class and wander around the school, trying to grab some delicious fish. However, the last penguin will take the role of the hall monitor, whose job it is to catch any truant penguins and — in a flashback to college days — confiscate their ID cards. All of this is accomplished by flicking your little penguin figures around the 3D representation of the school (more on this later), but that doesn’t quite convey how much fun that is.

Each penguin figure is weighted near the bottom, and tends to wobble quite substantially — which, in practical terms, means that they’re not only far more chaotic to flick than a carrom striker, for example, but that also opens up the possibility of highly-skillful shots. For example, flick a penguin just right and you can curve around corners and/or other penguins to get to where you need to go; it’s not easy, but you will feel superhuman when you manage to pull it off.

And that’s not all — you can even jump penguins over walls, which can get you out of the trickiest situations in theory. So, three of you will be trying to flick your way through doorways marked with fish, while the hall monitor’s just trying to knock his penguin into each of the others and get their ID cards. Based on your success, you’ll draw fish cards that are the actual points you score; but honestly, this is one of those games where you’ll care more about landing an impossible trickshot than about who wound up winning. It’s also necessary to give due credit to whoever came up with the concept for the ‘board’ of Ice Cool, because the school is made up of six differently-sized boxes that nest together to create the box of the game itself.

This is an absolutely genius concept, and creates the perfect environment for a game like this. Ice Cool won the Kinderspiel des Jahres (or the children’s game of the year) in 2017, which is both a testament to its quality and yet does it a disservice. I’ve only ever played this game with adults, and it’s been a blast every time. If you ever enjoyed carom or any other flicking game at some point in your life, this is as close to a nobrainer as you’ll ever come across

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp