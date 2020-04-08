STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Soon, idlis will go missing from your kitchens...

There’s a scarcity of toor and urad dal due to labour shortage and disruption of supply

Published: 08th April 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Food, Breakfast, Idli Sambar, South Indian

Representational Image

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: For many Indians, especially down South, the humble idli, its flamboyant cousin dosa and sambar are part of daily life. But, during the lockdown, the favourite breakfast of many is starting to miss from the menu. Why? Because toor dal and urad dal, essential items to make batter, is hardly available.

Traders say there is scarcity since pulses come from Karnataka and Maharashtra and hardly anything is being transported now. Tamil Nadu Pulses Traders Association Member T Shanmugakani told Express that currently, the State is getting only 25  per cent stock of toor dal as 70 to 75 per cent yards or agriculture mandis in Maharashtra and Karnataka are not functioning.

“Besides there are also other issues like non-availability of migrant workers, drivers and sealed borders,” says Shanmugakani. Interestingly, many traders are sourcing urad dal from Thanjavur and Bhuvanagiri in Chdambaram district. But it is barely enough, says Shanmugakani.

That’s not all. The traders also blame panic buying for the shortage. It has pushed up prices of essentials by 15 to 20 per cent. Chennai Koyambedu Foodgrains Wholesale Merchants Association secretary R Punnaiappan told Express that usually retailers sell at 5 per cent profit margin but due to panic buying, products are being sold at 15 to 20 per cent in retail. Punnaippan said the government has to step in to ensure buying is controlled and traders don’t stock up, adding prices of garlic, which was sold between Rs 60-Rs 100 is now being sold at Rs 130-200 and most are being kept in godowns or warehouses.

It gets whackier! The rise in price of turmeric is also being attributed to people using it to spray on homes and roads. Shanmugakani says the government should open up Kothwal chavadi market in North Chennai, from where goods are moved to retail  shops across the city, Tiruvanamalai and North Tamil Nadu.

Vijay, a retail shop owner, says that since distributors are not coming here he has to go before 1 pm and get essential commodities for his customers. “These are tough times,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp