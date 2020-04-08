Visually-challenged go unnoticed

Madhumitha Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: While most people can ‘see’ the impact of the lockdown, some can only feel it; that too in the form of hunger. Around 100 visually-challenged people at Maraimalai Nagar in Chengalpattu are struggling to eat a square meal after their only source of income -- sale of eatables in suburban trains -- came to a sudden halt after the lockdown was announced.

Belonging to 30 families, they are living on government allotted land at Samiyar Gate, Maraimalai Nagar. Among them, 20 families have both the husband and wife visually impaired. In other families, only the husbands are visually impaired.

Lamenting that the government turned a blind eye to their plight, 73-year-old S David, who lost eyesight in childhood, said, “We heard that the government has given monetary assistance to construction workers, drivers and sanitary workers. What about families like ours? Since most of us are old and completely blind, we cannot venture out looking for help. We also don’t have money to buy essentials.”

Adding to their troubles is the delay in receiving the monthly aid of Rs 1,000 for March from the state government, they said.

Unable to venture far, these families are trying to reach out to organisations. A few days ago two people donated some rice and dhal while the collector distributed 10kg rice to each family. But without any other cooking essentials it was of little help, they said.

Residents are also apprehensive if the lockdown would be extended. “If the government provides an extra Rs 1,000, it would make a big difference,” said a resident.When contacted, Chengalpattu Collector John Louis said that he has instructed field officers to immediately look into the matter.