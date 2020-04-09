1 lakh download Corporation’s monitoring app

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: One lakh people have so far download the Corona Monitoring App, which was released by Chennai Corporation last week. According to a statement, 623 people had reported for symptoms through the app. The doctors, after visiting their houses, confirmed that none had COVID-19.

People can download the app at www.chennaicorporation.nic.in and report if they have symptoms related to COVID-19. The Corporation staff will follow up and visit the houses of patients and assist them in taking tests.

If a senior citizen or a person with disability is unable to use the app, neighbours can help by posting a picture of their house, and the Corporation will follow up using the geo location feature.

