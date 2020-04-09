STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

A voice for quarantine control

The one thing that has been available in abundance is public service announcements on the dos and don’ts of quarantine.

Published: 09th April 2020 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Kannalmozhi Kabilan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Since the start of the virus influenced lockdown in the country, people across the board have faced several kinds of shortages — be it food, water, rations, money, medicines or even entertainment and recreation. The one thing that has been available in abundance is public service announcements on the dos and don’ts of quarantine.

The government machinery aside, movie stars, sports personalities, artists, meme creators and social media influencers have all lent their voice to impress upon their fellow citizens the need to stay indoors to tide over this crisis. Adding their earnestness to this sea of good intention are two girls from Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School, Shenoy Nagar (Pulla Avenue). Their two-minute video, pushing forward the Tamil Nadu government’s mantra ‘Vizhithiru, vilagiyiru, veetil iru’(stay alert, stay away, stay home), has garnered attention within days of its release on social media and a handful of television channels.

Nanditha Gandhi,

Having watched scores of people gather in large numbers even as the number of COVID-19 cases have been on a rise in the state, the video has two class 8 girls — Nanditha Gandhi and Navyashri — calling out the irresponsibility of the people in the face of crisis. Not holding back on the censure, the two girls insist on people complying with the government’s protocol to ensure that India does not go the same way Italy did. The duo did not want to just sit back and hear the news about people continuing to ignore lockdown advisories. In the confines of their homes, and with the help of an able team, these Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) student health ambassadors did what they do best and made this video. “We have been getting a lot of response for the video.

Our relatives and neighbours remarked that this is going to help many people reconsider stepping out of the house during the lockdown. There has been a stark difference in our streets already,” says Nanditha. For their part, the girls ensure that they and their families follow the guidelines in place. Their parents have been working from home; even inside the house, they follow social distancing. On their brief visits to the grocery store or ration shop, they have insisted on everyone standing in a line to receive their rations instead of crowding the place.

Earlier, they have also participated in awareness campaigns for dengue prevention by the Corporation. They, along with their friends, took the effort to clean their school premises; spread the message on hygiene in their surroundings; educate relatives and neighbours about the disease. They have also won awards from the Minister of Municipal Administration, SP Velumani on November 14, 2019. “Many have not followed the rules even during the lockdown. When this is over, people stepping to work should ensure that they maintain distance from each other. People should refrain from letting their kids play outside or walk the streets unnecessarily. Everyone should stay home unless it’s essential to step out,” she says.

Check out the video at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xckCkmFUO_M

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'Doctors are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp