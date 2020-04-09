A voice for quarantine control

Kannalmozhi Kabilan By

CHENNAI: Since the start of the virus influenced lockdown in the country, people across the board have faced several kinds of shortages — be it food, water, rations, money, medicines or even entertainment and recreation. The one thing that has been available in abundance is public service announcements on the dos and don’ts of quarantine.

The government machinery aside, movie stars, sports personalities, artists, meme creators and social media influencers have all lent their voice to impress upon their fellow citizens the need to stay indoors to tide over this crisis. Adding their earnestness to this sea of good intention are two girls from Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School, Shenoy Nagar (Pulla Avenue). Their two-minute video, pushing forward the Tamil Nadu government’s mantra ‘Vizhithiru, vilagiyiru, veetil iru’(stay alert, stay away, stay home), has garnered attention within days of its release on social media and a handful of television channels.

Having watched scores of people gather in large numbers even as the number of COVID-19 cases have been on a rise in the state, the video has two class 8 girls — Nanditha Gandhi and Navyashri — calling out the irresponsibility of the people in the face of crisis. Not holding back on the censure, the two girls insist on people complying with the government’s protocol to ensure that India does not go the same way Italy did. The duo did not want to just sit back and hear the news about people continuing to ignore lockdown advisories. In the confines of their homes, and with the help of an able team, these Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) student health ambassadors did what they do best and made this video. “We have been getting a lot of response for the video.

Our relatives and neighbours remarked that this is going to help many people reconsider stepping out of the house during the lockdown. There has been a stark difference in our streets already,” says Nanditha. For their part, the girls ensure that they and their families follow the guidelines in place. Their parents have been working from home; even inside the house, they follow social distancing. On their brief visits to the grocery store or ration shop, they have insisted on everyone standing in a line to receive their rations instead of crowding the place.

Earlier, they have also participated in awareness campaigns for dengue prevention by the Corporation. They, along with their friends, took the effort to clean their school premises; spread the message on hygiene in their surroundings; educate relatives and neighbours about the disease. They have also won awards from the Minister of Municipal Administration, SP Velumani on November 14, 2019. “Many have not followed the rules even during the lockdown. When this is over, people stepping to work should ensure that they maintain distance from each other. People should refrain from letting their kids play outside or walk the streets unnecessarily. Everyone should stay home unless it’s essential to step out,” she says.

Check out the video at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xckCkmFUO_M