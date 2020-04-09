Fear keeps patients away from hospitals

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

CHENNAI: People with existing medical conditions, including terminal illness, have been struggling to access healthcare since the lockdown was imposed. Those with asthma, immunological disorders, cancer, diabetes or hypertension, are terrified to visit hospitals as they are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.Though consultation on phone is an option, it is extremely difficult to get proper care without scans and tests, say patients.

With OPD and transport suspended, they struggle to consult specialists. Lakshmi Hari (58) of Chittalapakkam, was diagnosed with diabetes and hypertension three years ago. Her lifestyle deteriorated after a surgery last year. Just before the lockdown, her doctor had said that a lump in her body was responsible for her pain.“The doctor prescribed medicines for 10 days, and asked me to scan it again to see the reaction,” she said. Before her tab let course was over, the lockdown came into force. “I am now scared that it could be malignant,” said Lakshmi.

Access restricted

“Only a third of the patients coming to the Adyar Cancer Institute have been able to obtain passes. Many find it extremely difficult to arrange the documentation,” Dr Surendran Veeraiah, a psycho-oncologist here, said, adding that the institute is trying to reach patients through telephones to check their well-being. Narain (name changed), a 32-year-old from the city, has been having severe allergies for a few years now. Depending on his symptoms and the intensity of allergies, physicians prescribe medications. “I always have a runny nose. I recently had an episode of severe allergy and I kept sneezing and coughing for two days. I could not go and visit my doctor as the area was barricaded,” said Narain.

Stay home, monitor self

Dr K Baraneedharan, Senior Consultant and Diabetologist at Kauvery Hospital said many have fluctuating health conditions. “Even if patients feel sick, they should not leave home. You can measure sugar, pressure and many other parameters at your homes.”