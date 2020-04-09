Guarding luxury stores on an empty stomach amid COVID-19 threat

Omjasvin M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The gig economy works perfectly well in good times, but situations such as the COVID-19 outbreak exposes the underlying callousness in the system.

Take for instance the case of the private security guards posted at every other mall, office, or residential apartment.

Employed through manpower contract companies, they continue to work in today’s dangerous environment –guarding luxury car showrooms and high-end jewellery stores – without any transport facility, health benefits, or even basic insurance.

So, what keeps them going in such tough times? The threat of being sacked from their jobs. Sasi Kumar works with a top car showroom in Teynampet area of Chennai.

He says whatever the case, he was asked to report to work by his bosses.

From Vyasarpadi, Sasi Kumar manages to reach his work locating mostly by hitching rides with others.

“There are stretches where I find none, so I walk. My shift lasts for 12 hours.” Sasi Kumar, who is partially blind, says he gets no medical support from his employers. “I know nothing about this virus.

All I know is that if something were to happen to me, I will have to shell out money from my pocket. My employers will not take care of anything.”

“While security guards at apartments get some food from residents, there’s no such luck for those of us guarding shops, malls, and ATMs,” adds Sasi Kumar. Jeevanandam R*, a security guard with a jewellery shop near Thousand Lights, says the company did not consider making any arrangements for travel. “Every day we get into trouble with the police. It’s a difficult situation.”

(* Names changed to protect identities)