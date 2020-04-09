‘Keep your sugar in check’

C Shivakumar By

CHENNAI: People with diabetes are more prone to get infected by COVID-19, if sugar levels are not controlled, said Dr V Mohan, Chairman and Chief Diabetologist at Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. He recommended such individuals to take pneumococcal and influenza vaccines, which could help prevent severity of infections like influenza and pneumonia.

Stating that nearly a quarter of the urban population in the State is diabetic, Dr Mohan suggested yogasanas for them. “Either jog in terrace or lift small weights or do spot walking while talking on the phone,” he said.

Citing that people are not getting adequate sunlight due to the lockdown, he said, to improve immune resistance, Vitamin D could be given orally or through injection. He also suggested that a diabetic’s diet should include more of fish, chicken and egg, along with pulses, bengal gram, green gram, mushrooms and green leafy vegetables, and less of rice.

