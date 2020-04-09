STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Scrap dealers to veggie vendors...

The vendors will be provided with masks and other safety gears, and also be given ID cards. Vegetables will be procured from Koyambedu market, added the release.

Published: 09th April 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Vegetables being despatched at Koyambedu | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation’s ‘Mobile Markets’ initiative is set to turn scrap dealers into vegetable vendors soon. Under this initiative, begun in association with the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu, 5,000 tricycles and 2,000 small vans will bring essential vegetables near your homes to prevent crowding at markets and grocery stores, said a release on Wednesday.

The vendors will be provided with masks and other safety gears, and also be given ID cards. Vegetables will be procured from Koyambedu market, added the release. “Those dealing with metal and newspaper scrap have had to shut down their businesses. Now, they can use their tricycles to sell vegetables,” said AM Vikramaraja, president of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu to TNIE.

Those who want to tie up with Corporation to sell essentials through mobile markets may contact the following numbers: Thiruvottiyur 9445190201, Manali 9445190202, Madhavaram 9445190203, Tondiarpet 9445190204, Royapuram 9445190205, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar 94451 90206, Ambattur 9445190207, Anna Nagar 94451 90208, Teynampet 9445190209, Kodambakkam 94451 90210, Valasaravakkam 9445190211, Alandur 94451 90212, Adyar 9445190213, Perungudi 9445190214 and Sholinganallur 94451 90215.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'Doctors are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp