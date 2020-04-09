Scrap dealers to veggie vendors...

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation’s ‘Mobile Markets’ initiative is set to turn scrap dealers into vegetable vendors soon. Under this initiative, begun in association with the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu, 5,000 tricycles and 2,000 small vans will bring essential vegetables near your homes to prevent crowding at markets and grocery stores, said a release on Wednesday.

The vendors will be provided with masks and other safety gears, and also be given ID cards. Vegetables will be procured from Koyambedu market, added the release. “Those dealing with metal and newspaper scrap have had to shut down their businesses. Now, they can use their tricycles to sell vegetables,” said AM Vikramaraja, president of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu to TNIE.

Those who want to tie up with Corporation to sell essentials through mobile markets may contact the following numbers: Thiruvottiyur 9445190201, Manali 9445190202, Madhavaram 9445190203, Tondiarpet 9445190204, Royapuram 9445190205, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar 94451 90206, Ambattur 9445190207, Anna Nagar 94451 90208, Teynampet 9445190209, Kodambakkam 94451 90210, Valasaravakkam 9445190211, Alandur 94451 90212, Adyar 9445190213, Perungudi 9445190214 and Sholinganallur 94451 90215.