Shops shut and spanners rusting, mechanics among hardest hit

CHENNAI: "I don’t have any other source of income, or the money to pay salaries. The government should pay some compensation to us," said K Sankar, who runs a mechanic shop at Padi. The nationwide lockdown has severely hit mechanic shops too, which in a normal situation would have remained occupied throughout the year.

Pudupettai, the city's auto market, houses over 1,800 shops tat carry out maintenance, modification and fabrication of vehicles, besides selling spare parts. The traders are represented through Motor Vehicle Spare Parts Traders' Development Association (MVSPDA). However, a large number of mechanics have no representation, becuase the profession largely remains 'unorganised and unregulated'.

While Sankar made Rs 25,000 to 30,000 a month before the lockdown came into force, he hasn't earned a single penny in the past fortnight. On a normal day, the average daily collection at a mechanic shop varies anywhere between Rs 800 to 2400. "Since trucks carrying goods, two-wheelers of delivery persons, and government vehicles and ambulances are moving, we should be allowed to work at least partially. This would at least give us 30 per cent of our normal day earnings," said Murugan, a mechanic at Egmore.

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Eru Chakkara Vaganam Pazhuparpor Munnetra Sangangalin Kootamaippu submitted a representation to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, seeking financial aid for them. The association's president K Janakiraman said there were more than five lakh mechanics in Tamil Nadu, and an additional five lakh engaged in painting, tinkering, welding, water wash and other jobs. "The government should consider mechanics as laborers and provide compensation," he added.