Tippler jumps into river to give cops the slip, dies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old man, who was enjoying drinks with his friends, drowned in a river at Tiruvallur after being chased by police. The deceased, identified as Suresh from Manavala Nagar was drinking at Karkuzhali Street near Tiruvallur railway station.

The patrol team spotted the men while accompanying TASMAC staff to shift liquor bottles to godowns. “They had purchased liquor illegally from one, who allegedly stole it from a TASMAC shop, a week ago. We chased them for a while and returned to the vehicle.

We did not know that Suresh had jumped into the river to escape being caught,” said a police officer. Tiruvallur Town police began an investigation after Suresh’s wife lodged a complaint saying he had not returned home. It was later found that he drowned in the Cooum. His body was retrieved and sent to Tiruvallur GH.