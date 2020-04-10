Helpline to help senior citizens

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Bharati Seva Sangh has launched a helpline (044-35893020) ‘Seva for Elders’ for senior citizens, who may need services during lockdown. “We receive an average of 30-40 calls per day and we offer them delivery assistance for vegetables, medicines and other essentials,” said R Gopalakrishnan, trustee of the sangh.

Volunteers receive phone number, through an app. “We have mapped 125 pincodes with two volunteers in each pincode,” said Gopalakrishnan.

“We have received requests for delivery of vegetables, groceries and medicines and also transport. In such cases, we won’t be able to help directly but guide them on how to go about it,” he said.