Six arrested for harassing women

A senior police officer said all the arrests were made after the victims called helpline numbers.

Published: 10th April 2020 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

eve teasing

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is no respite for some women from harassers, despite the lockdown. According a senior police official, on Thursday alone, they booked 24 people across the State on charges of harassing women. Also, six men have been arrested on similar charges. The arrests come within days of ADGP M Ravi sharing a video on taking strict measures against those harassing women and children.

The arrests were made in  Ramanathapuram (3) and Coimbatore, Pudukottai and Tirunelvel. Meanwhile, 18 were booked in other districts. A senior police officer said all the arrests were made after the victims called helpline numbers. In the last one week alone, more than 700 calls were made to the helpline numbers. On Tuesday,  ADGP M Ravi warned  men not to show their frustration against women during the lockdown.

