Burglar tries to sexually assault woman

A burglar allegedly attempted to sexually assault the wife of an apartment's security guard in the city, during the wee hours of Thursday.

Published: 11th April 2020 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual Harassment, Sexual Assault

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A burglar allegedly attempted to sexually assault the wife of an apartment’s security guard in the city, during the wee hours of Thursday. According to the police, the accused, Ramakrishnan had been delivering milk to the houses in the complex for over a week, and had intended to commit robbery there.

“At around 4 am on Thursday, Ramakrishnan entered the apartment where the victim slept, and allegedly tried to sexually abuse her at knife-point,” said a police officer. However, Ramakrishnan managed to escape the scene when her husband rushed to her rescue after hearing her scream, said the police, adding that he also has two theft cases pending against him. He was later arrested on Thursday night.

