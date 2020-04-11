Painting new hobbies

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
By Vernika Awal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The lockdown is an unprecedented incident in our lives, so naturally, we don’t really know the exact direction in which we are headed. While I largely work out of my home, not having the freedom to move around at will has had a greater impact than what I initially thought. As days passed, my feelings began to pent up, and that is when I discovered my long lost love for painting. Putting colour on brush, and brush on paper was a gratifying, cathartic experience — something that makes me firmly believe that expressions do not always need to be loud, or vocal.

That said, I believe that it is very important to express, no matter what. Through painting, I created small illustrations and doodles — sometimes of a special dish that I cooked years ago, or that of a dear friend, or of a fleeting moment from when I was holidaying with my husband in the hills. While there is no denying the anxiety that arises due to the uncertainty surrounding our ongoing lockdown, I’ve found it critical to be able to voice out my feelings, and have an outlet to express my feelings in.

I’ve also taken to arranging and organising old family photo folders, gardening and being more experimental in the kitchen. Since I now have so much spare time in hand, it feels good to be able to take a deep breath, and do something that had been at the back of my mind for a long time. Once everything returns to normal, I cannot wait to take up gardening as a full-time hobby, and also not let go of painting, even if it is for 15 minutes a day. — Vernika Awal (Write to cityexpresschn@ gmail.com and tell us how you are spending this quarantine)

