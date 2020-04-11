Sombre yet spirited

Kannalmozhi Kabilan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is something about festivals that ushers in a sense of hope, even in the darkest of times. It does not matter that you’re stuck in your house, separated from friends and family, removed of your usual pleasures and restricted by fear and anxiety — it makes you want to sit back and take stock of all the privilege and comfort still at hand. That is how people in the city are looking forward to Easter this year. From adapting to the challenging time with the help of technology to also holding on to the dear pieces of tradition in whatever form they can, this Sunday has much in store it seems.

Lent to Easter

Unlike many festivals, Easter is not a day’s affair. From the 40- day Lent to the Holy Week, there is a lot of build-up to the festivities surrounding the big day. With most of this period spent in the lockdown, there is plenty that is missed. “The last week before Easter is Holy Week. The previous Sunday is Palm Sunday; we have a ceremony where we hold palm fronds outside the church, and this is followed by a mass. Then, there is Maundy Thursday; the family gathers and the eldest cuts a bun with a cross on it and serves it to everyone.

We also have special dishes for the day — pesaha paal (Maundy Thursday milk) and pesaha appam. Then, there is Good Friday and Holy Saturday. We usually spend three hours in the church on Thursday and Friday, attending services,” explains Anjaly Anil. While many of these elements had to be removed from this year’s plan, or suitably adapted, the 40 days of Lent remains intact, reports the Kerala woman. “Most people give up meat during this period; others give up whatever they like or do the most. As we’re still observing Lent, I’m eagerly waiting for Easter mass to get over on Sunday morning to break my fast. I’m sure that we will prepare many non-vegetarian dishes, cakes and puddings for breakfast and lunch,” she says.

Technology to the rescue

Even as people find various ways to improvise — Anjaly says her neighbours hung up palm leaves at their front door for last Sunday — it’s the church and everything that comes with gathering there that most people say they will miss. “This year, we’ll be having online mass. The priest will be all alone in the church. The prayer session will be telecast live during different time slots and languages. We will read the Bible, chant prayers and hymns, along with the online service,” says Oscar C Nigli. Church is so much a part of the entire week, remarks Anita Chelliah.

While her church stepped up with timely plans, she and her husband Joshua too managed to contribute to the festivities. “Thanks to technology, the services are livestreamed. My husband and I are part of the choir. We did home recordings of songs — we have instruments in our house, my husband plays the piano, keyboard and guitar — and sent it out to the team that is handling the live streaming of the service. Now, they will add these songs too to the programme,” she narrates. While this year’s celebration will lack the usual fellowship that they get from the church visits, there is much that the online service has to offer too, points out John Prasad. “For Palm Sunday, we had 750 people associated with the Madras Christian College or its church participate in the service from different parts of the world because it was available online. On a regular day, the chapel would have held only 300 to 450 people,” he says.

Feast and family

While Shobi Ashika is sure to miss going to church as usual, she is glad to be around family. Hailing from Thoothukudi, she lives with friends in Egmore. When the lockdown seemed imminent, her cousin Daphne and brother-in-law Rajesh drove down all the way from Padur to pick her up and take her home with them. It’s her parents back home who wish she had come to Thoothukudi instead. “They wanted me to come home in case the situation gets serious and I can’t step out of the house. But travelling then would have been very risky, especially when we did not know the intensity of the pandemic. They do feel bad about not having their kids home (her elder brother is in New Zealand); more so when they see other families preparing for the festival with their children,” she says. Come what may, there is plenty of food to look forward to.

At least there, not much has changed. “Turkey roast is mandatory. This time, my wife Rachel will be preparing a simple, home-cooked meal comprising roast duck and chicken biryani just for the two of us,” says Nigli. For Sharon Johnson, Easter and food are inseparable. “Our Easter has always been about Easter eggs, Sunday service, and lunch with family and friends. I’m usually up early on Easter Sunday, get dressed in my new Easter clothes and attend the Easter church service. After the service, we would visit my grandfather, and aunt and uncle. We always made a quick stop to pick up Easter eggs and some wine on the way home. Easter eggs were an essential part of the day for as long as I can remember. We would open a bottle of wine, or a couple of beers, while we helped my mother get lunch ready. Biryani was our traditional family Easter lunch.

Sadly, there won’t be any biryani this year, but we’re still looking forward to a delicious lunch and quality family time,” she shares. Anita is planning to have a big spread for Sunday. Usually, there is mutton stew with idli or dosa in the morning and it’s biryani and chicken gravy for lunch. “In my house, we try to get seafood and poultry for the feast, as much meat as possible. Now, we do not know what will be available. Depending on that, we will decide what to cook. Biryani is definitely on the table,” she details. Shobi and Daphne have been making cakes at least once a week already. Easter Sunday will be no different, she says.

Charity during crisis

While being immensely aware of the blessings they have even amid such a crisis, many of them have not failed to look beyond the comforts of their family to those in need. Nigli, former MLA and the senior national vice president of the All India Anglo Indian Association since 2016, says there are a few plans in place. “We also keep in mind the homeless and those in need and offer charity. It’s important to be mindful and considerate during the crisis. We are Roman Catholics; our Anglo Indian community primarily lives in six areas — Pallavaram, Vepery, Perambur, Ayanavaram, George Town and St Thomas Mount. We will help the needy in our respective zones.

Nation first and then comes religion,” he surmises. Roshni Arulraj, pastor of Home Church in Nungambakkam, says the church is available for the community and trying to meet its needs. “Even at this time, we have a few volunteers at the church who are raising funds to provide dailywage workers with groceries and other essentials; whatever they can with the funds at hand. It’s always during a crisis that people come together. If we had to push out of the chaos, the loss, anxiety and panic that we are in, we can have an opportunity to look at hope; we can come out of this situation stronger and more resilient. I think the church plays a big part in that.

And this gives us reason to celebrate Easter. For the story behind it is to give humanity a chance,” she says. Anita remarks that Easter is not just a celebration of Christ’s rebirth but a symbol of a new life for humanity too. It is with such hope that she and the members of her community are looking forward to this festival. Despite closed doors and smaller gatherings, somethings will not change it seems. Nigli, on his part, says that the joy they feel would be the same, wherever they do the service from. It does not take much to believe him.