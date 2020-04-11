Suit up for a fighting chance

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Madras Medical College student has come up with a polythene-based suit to be used as Personal Protective Equipment. Dr P Vivekanand claimed that while the polythene surface would not let any particles inside, an air-compressor fitted on the back, would purify air through sterilisation. “It can be fumigated and reused,’’ he said, adding the cost wouldn’t exceed Rs 2,000. However, Public Health Department doctors said that polythene material may trap lot of heat. “It is unhealthy to be trapped in heat for long hours,” a senior doctor said.