Doctors test positive; two Chennai hospitals face heat

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A private and a government hospital are under scanner in Chennai after the doctors working there tested positive for COVID-19. CSI Rainy Hospital in Old Washermenpet has been cordoned after a 27-year-old woman doctor was tested positive on April 11. Meanwhile, close to 70 staff from Kolathur GH were taken for screening after a 44-year-old general physician there tested positive on April 9.

Meanwhile, the city corporation has used drones and other equipment to spray disinfectant and santise these facilities. The private hospital doctor is a gynaecologist and was on duty till April 3. Her father, also a doctor, tested positive on April 8, said officials. All the patients in the hospital have been kept under observation and the corporation is disinfecting the hospital and an area of 15 kilometres radius of the facility.

Hospital authorities told Express that they have taken samples of the patients who the affected doctor had treated and so far all the patients are in stable condition. Close to 50 staff have been deployed in division 49 of Zone 5, where the hospital is situated. Meanwhile in Kolathur GH, top officials with the Public Health Department said the doctor had not been coming to hospital since April 5.

The growing instances of doctors testing positive for COVID-19 has raised concern among doctor’s associations. Dr G Ravindranath of Doctors’ Association For Social Equality (DASE) said lack of adequate personal protective equipment was the reason for rising cases of doctors contracting the disease. “Aged doctors and those who have comorbidity can be exempted from treating patients as they are susceptible to the virus,’’ said Dr Ravindranath.