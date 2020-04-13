STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Self medicators turn to 'kashayams' as OTC paracetamol is off limits

Published: 13th April 2020 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Paracetamol

For representational purposes

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With paracetamol the ‘wonder drug’ not being sold over the counter after the outbreak of coronavirus, many are turning to traditional medicine to combat the common cold, cough and fever.
“Over the last two weeks, demand for ‘kashayams’ to treat cold and cough has increased manifold. I am selling at least 10-15 bottles per day. Some are even buying syrups for wheezing,” said Gopalakrishnan, who owns a traditional medicine store in Adambakkam.

“Lehyam to treat cold and cough are selling like hot cakes. Also, sale of Kapasura Kudineer (claims to increase immunity) is also on the rise,” said Vani, owner of a traditional medicine store in Nanganallur,
However, doctors say this poses a huge risk.

“In case the self medicating persons are infected with coronavirus, they will put both themselves and people around them in a huge risk. When you take a medicine, the symptoms might reduce. But you will continue to infect others. This can lead to community spread,” said Dr Sivakumar, HOD of Medicine, Villupuram Medical College.

Echoing the sentiments, Dr R Valayapathy who practices general medicine in Guindy said hospital must be the first place to go if anyone feels unwell. “Once it is established as a normal flu, they can go for any kind of medicines they want, but COVID-19 must be ruled out,” he said.

