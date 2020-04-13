Game on with family members

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: My lockdown period kickstarted with a board game called Splendor. It was introduced to me by my brother-in-law Jagan, a board game enthusiast. Every evening, the entire family comes together and plays till midnight, sometimes even after that.

The interesting thing about board games is that it becomes addictive once you get the hang of it. On some days, we even venture into age-old games like dayapas. It requires a lot of focus while playing and also helps improve our calculative thinking.

All you need is a simple chart, dice and coins of our choice. My mom came in as a surprise element to this game, beat all of us and emerged victorious. All my life, I don’t remember playing any such games with my mom. This has indeed brought us together and closer.

Speaking of family, how can I not mention my two nephews Kavin (5) and Vyasa (2). The number of times Vyasa said ‘I Love You’ to me in these two weeks is countless. Both the kids are elated that the entire family is around them, day and night. Personally, this lockdown has brought calmness and joy which I’ve missed. I’m happy and thankful for whatever I have in my life now and I sincerely wish it gets better.

—R Nanmadhi