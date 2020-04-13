STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Game on with family members

My lockdown period kickstarted with a board game called Splendor. It was introduced to me by my brother-in-law Jagan, a board game enthusiast.

Published: 13th April 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: My lockdown period kickstarted with a board game called Splendor. It was introduced to me by my brother-in-law Jagan, a board game enthusiast. Every evening, the entire family comes together and plays till midnight, sometimes even after that.

The interesting thing about board games is that it becomes addictive once you get the hang of it. On some days, we even venture into age-old games like dayapas. It requires a lot of focus while playing and also helps improve our calculative thinking.

All you need is a simple chart, dice and coins of our choice. My mom came in as a surprise element to this game, beat all of us and emerged victorious. All my life, I don’t remember playing any such games with my mom. This has indeed brought us together and closer.

Speaking of family, how can I not mention my two nephews Kavin (5) and Vyasa (2). The number of times Vyasa said ‘I Love You’ to me in these two weeks is countless. Both the kids are elated that the entire family is around them, day and night. Personally, this lockdown has brought calmness and joy which I’ve missed. I’m happy and thankful for whatever I have in my life now and I sincerely wish it gets better.

—R Nanmadhi (Write to cityexpresschn@gmail.com and tell us how you are spending this quarantine)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai covid 19 COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp