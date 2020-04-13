Groceries run low in most Chennai shops

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With grocery shops open only for a few hours in the city, residents are resorting to panic buying and emptying shop shelves in a hurry. Supplies such as dal, masala powders and atta are in high demand and many people are waiting hours in queue for stocks to arrive.

Also, as social distancing is practised in almost all shops, customers have to wait long to reach the counter. A Rajan, a provision store owner in Madipakkam, said, “Our shop is open only from 8 am to 12.30 pm, as the city corporation staff constantly keep a watch on the timings.”

Branded items are running short in almost all shops across the city. “There is an erratic supply of all Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) to the shops due to the lockdown,” said TN Vanigar Sankankalin Peravai president T Vellaiyan.

He added that online retailers get adequate supply since they procure directly from manufacturers.