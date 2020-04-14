1.26L MT of paddy procured

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State has procured 1,26,972 metric tonnes of paddy from 17,620 farmers through 746 direct procurement centres till April 12 and farmers have been paid `240.35 crore, said Food and Cooperation Department Secretary Dayanand Kataria.Talking to reporters, Kataria said despite the lockdown, the government was procuring paddy to ensure supply.

Stating that there are 2.01 crore family cards in Tamil Nadu, Kataria said till Monday, 97.54 per cent card holders had received the financial assistance of `1,000 while 75.20 per cent card holders received essential commodities like rice, sugar, dhall and edible oil free of cost.

So far, the government has disbursed financial assistance and essential commodities to around 50,000 persons who are under home quarantine. He said the government has formed a three-member committee to ensure supply of essential commodities. Within a few days, the sale of 19 essential commodities through cooperative stores. Already, government has taken steps to sell petrol, diesel, kerosene and cooking gas between 6 am and 1 pm.