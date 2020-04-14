STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Amma Canteen, a silver lining for many during crisis

The minister added that 64.09 lakh people including labourers, homeless, and corporation ground staff had benefited through the canteens.

Published: 14th April 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

People eating at an Amma Canteen after the first day lock down at Egmore

People eating at an Amma Canteen after the first day lock down at Egmore. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 102.88 lakh idlies, 39.13 lakh variety rice and 31.45 chappathies have been distributed in Amma Canteens across the state so far, announced Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani. In a review meeting at Ripon Buildings on Monday, the minister said, a sum of Rs 31.39 crore has been allocated for the canteens.

The minister added that 64.09 lakh people including labourers, homeless, and corporation ground staff had benefited through the canteens. He added that the canteens would run to its full efficiency for the rest of the lockdown. Further, the minister reviewed the COVID19 disinfectant and relief work done by Chennai Corporation and ensured if the civic body was adequately equipped with disinfectant vehicles and liquids.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amma Canteen lockdown
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp