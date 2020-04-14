Amma Canteen, a silver lining for many during crisis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 102.88 lakh idlies, 39.13 lakh variety rice and 31.45 chappathies have been distributed in Amma Canteens across the state so far, announced Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani. In a review meeting at Ripon Buildings on Monday, the minister said, a sum of Rs 31.39 crore has been allocated for the canteens.

The minister added that 64.09 lakh people including labourers, homeless, and corporation ground staff had benefited through the canteens. He added that the canteens would run to its full efficiency for the rest of the lockdown. Further, the minister reviewed the COVID19 disinfectant and relief work done by Chennai Corporation and ensured if the civic body was adequately equipped with disinfectant vehicles and liquids.