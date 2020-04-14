Beating the blues with greens

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Knitting, baking, origami, dance and whatnots — people across the globe have been revisiting their old hobbies and exploring new ones to keep their sanity and creativity intact during this prolonged lockdown. In the list of ‘to-try’ hobbies, gardening seems to have taken a sweet spot, garnering the attention of city folks. From flaunting their new garden space to sharing tips and techniques, a whole lot of green goodness has been filling social media platforms.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, an entrepreneur, discovered the joys of planting and harvesting the fruits of his labour (quite literally!) about three weeks ago. “I’m not a parent but this hobby closely resonates with raising a child. I was an international swimmer so I know the feeling of improving every single day. You actually can see the ‘fruits’ of your labour and that is quite rewarding,” says Agni, who’s grateful to his mother for introducing him to this hobby. He’s currently growing snake gourd, three varieties of spinach, mint, pomegranate and chilli in the terrace of his house in Kotturpuram.

This lockdown, he says, has made him realise the true essence of nature — how it’s full of life, the cool breeze, sounds of birds chirping and most importantly the inner peace which most of us lack. “Anyone who wants to discover and understand tranquillity, should consider taking up terrace gardening. It’s not merely to kill time, it helps you experience the little joys of life that you otherwise tend to overlook,” he says. But it’s not just Agni who seems to have started dancing to the tunes of nature. Sheela Guhan, an assistant professor, has set up five pots in her balcony since the lockdown. She’s growing tomato, tulsi, turmeric, curry leaves, and ladies finger.

“I’ve been wanting to set my garden up for many years. My neighbours were kind enough to lend seeds and soil. I used mugs and old containers as planters. I spend half-an-hour a day, watching them grow. It’s rejuvenating. I’ve taken a resolution to make time for plants and to expand my garden even after work resumes,” she shares. Setting up a private garden has also been helping people in quarantine savour organic vegetables and fruits without having to venture out to the grocery store, reducing the risks of contracting the virus.

Soil, seed, sunlight

It doesn’t take much to set up your garden. Sharadha Murthy, an entrepreneur and lifestyle blogger, has been helping her followers with a few gardening tips daily. A self-confessed ‘plantaholic’, Sharadha has been guiding beginners and enthusiasts for more than a year on her Instagram page Sharustories. You don’t have to step out to buy seeds, she says. Coriander, methi, tomato, capsicum, pumpkin, okra and chilli are a few seeds that are easily available in your own kitchen.

Temperature, humidity and exposure to sunlight are a few parameters that need to be kept in mind while adopting new plants in your garden. For first-time gardeners starting on a small scale, housing regional plants such as banana, bitter gourd, colocasia, corn, sunflower, tomato, spinach, lady’s finger, pumpkin, is the best way to start is the best way to start. “Do not water excessively. Get good quality soil for potting. Fertilise and disinfect periodically. Be mindful of what soil you use,” she shares. There’s nothing like the joy of plucking fresh tomatoes for your rasam or harvesting lemongrass or mint for your tea, from your garden. Even if not a sizeable garden, something as small as a couple of planters in the balcony can brighten up your day. So what are you waiting for? Plant away!

DIY planters

Sharadha Murthy suggests that planters can be easily made with coconut husk, plastic water bottles, tires and 25 kg rice bags. Hanging planters is the new fad. Macrame, a form of textile produced using knotting techniques has been trending too. Here are two ideas:

1.The easiest would be to find a reusable container/box of medium size. Transfer some existing garden soil to it. Take seeds out of vegetables from your kitchen. Sow them. Cover them with sand. Sow another layer and cover it again. Now water and leave it in sunlight. You can see it sprouting. Happiness comes in all sizes.

2.Take three coconut shells and clean them inside out. Take a macrame or jute thread and a pair of scissors. Make a loop with four strings of thread. Tie 1, 2 and 3, 4 separately. Now tie 2, 3 and 1,4. Tie it around the shell so that it hangs. This is good for stringy plants and ones with the smaller roof system. You can make multiple layers based on the requirement.