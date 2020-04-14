STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Challenging two weeks for healthcare system: Experts

Virology experts suggest that only proactive measures can help in the battle against COVID-19.

mask seller, Chennai coronavirus

A watchmaker sells homemade masks at Purusaiwalkam in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Omjasvin M D 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Virology experts suggest that only proactive measures can help in the battle against COVID-19. The main focus areas should be, they say, expansion of screening, deploying rapid test kits, futuristic projection of the curve and ensure adequate personal protection equipment (PPEs) to healthcare workers.

Renowned virologist Jacob John said medicines can only be reactive, but futuristic projections of cases in a proactive way will help the public health system to intervene. “We see people  going to hospitals for other diseases but later they contract COVID-19. So, apart from chasing the virus, diagnostic testing for the virus in people coming to hospitals must go up,’’ said John.

Contradicting the official position, the virologist claimed the State was already in the community-spread phase. Many congested areas in North Chennai like Royapuram, Old Washermenpet and Thiru Vi-Ka-Nagar have turned into hotspots lately. “Apart from those with travel history, all people with fever symptoms, including headache, tiredness, loss of taste or smell should be tested,’’ he said.

However, the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) has ruled out community spread. “So far, all the patients are only contacts of those affected,’’ said DPH director Dr K Kolandaswamy. Dr Ram Gopalakrishnan, an infectious disease specialist with Apollo Hospitals, said a COVID-19 cluster has a high risk of community transmission and the key is aggressive tracing. “PPEs are the key for healthcare workers, and the doctors must consider any patient to come in contact with them as a potential case of COVID-19.”

‘RT-PCR primary test’
RT-PCR continues to be the primary method of testing as the State awaits shipment of rapid kits from China. The State has also sought ICMR’s nod for plasma treatment to treat critical patients. Dr Kolanda-swamy told Express that the delay in receiving rapid kits does not affect testing progress. 

