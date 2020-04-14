STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Demand for child porn increases during lockdown

according to a study titled Child Sexual Abuse Material in India, a research on child pornography demand in 100 cities by the Indian Child Protection Fund (ICPF).

Published: 14th April 2020 06:37 AM

Child pornography

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai is amongst the Indian cities where demand for generic child pornographic material (also referred to as child sexual abuse material) is highest during the lockdown, according to a study titled Child Sexual Abuse Material in India, a research on child pornography demand in 100 cities by the Indian Child Protection Fund (ICPF).

The research says that since lockdown, online data monitoring websites are showing an increase in searches for ‘child porn’, ‘sexy child’ and ‘teen sex videos’. Data from Pornhub, the world’s largest pornography website, also reveals that traffic from India has increased by 95 per cent between March 24 and March 26 as compared to their average traffic.

“Pornographic websites are playing hide and seek with the Indian law and judiciary by simply changing their URLs,” said Nivedita Ahuja, spokesperson for  ICPF in a statement. A report from the Childline India helpline stated that it received more than 92,000 SOS calls asking for protection from abuse, 11 days  into the national lockdown.

Research data
The overall demand for child pornography was 5 million per month in 100 cities on the public internet during December 2019, which has now spiked. 

Up to 200 per cent increase in demand for violent content which shows children “choking”, “bleeding” and “tortured”. 

The  Rajya Sabha Committee on the issue, instituted by Vice President M  Venkaiah Naidu, had recommended stringent laws for internet service  providers to hold them accountable for child abuse content

