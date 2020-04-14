‘Ensure safety of women during lockdown period’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Noting increase in harassment against women and domestic violence cases during the lockdown, a circular has been sent to all the districts to adopt proactive strategies to address grievances of women and children. The circular said that the police master control is receiving on an average 25 per day related to domestic violence.

Instructions were given that if any of the 1091 women helpline installed in All Woman Police Station is not functioning steps should be taken to fix it and a log should be maintained on follow-up the action taken on calls received.

Former offenders involved in offences against woman and children should be monitored. Also, a lot of migrant women labourers working in Coimbatore, Tirupur and Chennai are provided shelter and food by their employers, the jurisdictional police officers should visit these places to ensure that they are not exploited or abused. The circular was sent by the M Ravi Additional Director General of Police, Crime against Women and Children to all the commissioners of police SPs and senior officers.