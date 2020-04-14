STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

‘Ensure safety of women during lockdown period’

The circular said that the police master control is receiving on an average 25 per day related to domestic violence.

Published: 14th April 2020 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Noting increase in harassment against women and domestic violence cases during the lockdown, a circular has been sent to all the districts to adopt proactive strategies to address grievances of women and children. The circular said that the police master control is receiving on an average 25 per day related to domestic violence.

Instructions were given that if any of the 1091 women helpline installed in All Woman Police Station is not functioning steps should be taken to fix it and a log should be maintained on follow-up the action taken on calls received.

Former offenders involved in offences against woman and children should be monitored. Also, a lot of migrant women labourers working in  Coimbatore, Tirupur and Chennai are provided shelter and food by their employers, the jurisdictional police officers should visit these places to ensure that they are not exploited or abused. The circular was sent by the M Ravi  Additional Director General of Police, Crime against Women and Children to all the commissioners of police SPs and senior officers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp