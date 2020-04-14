STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Juggling duty & home? Now  goods at your doorstep

Bringing a sigh of relief to the kin of police personnel, the city police introduced an initiative to deliver groceries and vegetables at their door steps, at subsidised prices.

Published: 14th April 2020 06:51 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bringing a sigh of relief to the kin of police personnel, the city police introduced an initiative to deliver groceries and vegetables at their door steps, at subsidised prices. This aims to help families of those unable to juggle between home and duty.

“Some of our personnel find it difficult to manage time to buy essentials due to its limited timing, becasue they are on duty. So, this initiative bridges the gap between them and their dependants,” said a senior police officer, adding that trucks were being sent to Koyambedu market everyday to pick up vegetables and fruits. He added, “Family members can send the list of items needed by an e-mail or send a message via text or WhatsApp.”

