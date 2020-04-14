No SARI samples tested positive

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 11 doctors, and five hospital staff, including nurses, have been tested positive in the State so far, said Health Secretary Beela Rajesh, adding that out of the 62 samples from SARI (severe acute respiratory infection) patients tested on Monday, none has come positive. Three doctors were tested positive on Monday alone. The health secretary further said the Centre has given approval to open two more government testing facilities, taking the number of testing facilities in the State to 25.

Two PG doctors test positive

Seven persons, including two postgraduate doctors, tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore on Monday. With this, the tally of infections in the district stands at 126. The two doctors are likely to have contracted the viral infection while treating COVID-19 patients in the ESI Hospital. Among the other cases reported on Monday, a 5-year-old boy and a 50-year-old patient have no contact or travel history, said official sources. Meanwhile, the Health Department has tracked about 139 passengers who flew from New Delhi to Coimbatore on March 23, 24, and 25.

Single region records 15 cases

Of the 98 new cases reported in the State on Monday, 15 were from Pallapatti of Karur. Officials confirmed that all of them (three men and 12 women) had contracted the virus from Delhi congregation returnees. This has increased the count of positive cases in the district to 41. With cases on the rise in Pallapatti, tests and surveillance will further be intensified.

29 new cases in southern dists

The southern districts recorded 29 fresh cases on Monday, with Madurai alone adding 14 patients to the tally. District Collector T G Vinay said the Monday’s tally included seven male patients of age 60, 47, 53, 26, 42, 27 and 42 who had contracted the infection from a single source.

Mysterious death in Madurai

A 42-year-old man who had completed home quarantine, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Subramaniyapuram, Madurai, on Monday. Sources said that the man was a foreign returnee and had undergone home quarantine from March 9 to April 7. The body was shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital for postmortem.

Doctor, nurse quarantined

Four people, including a doctor and a nurse of a private hospital, in Sankarankovil of Tenkasi district have been quarantined as they unknowingly treated a man who was tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The swab samples of these four people have been collected and the hospital has been closed temporarily.

Fuel restriction in Dharmapuri

In order to restrict the movement of private vehicles and avoid crowding at fuel outlets, the Dharmapuri district administration has directed the outlets in the district not to sell petrol/diesel to public. Collector S Malarvizhi directed the fuel outlets that they should only sell fuel to those who supply essential commodities, and government vehicles.

Fishers allowed to go to sea

The Nagapattinam district administration has allowed fishers to venture out to sea, but only subject to conditions and on rotational basis during the lockdown. After a meeting with fishers, the authorities agreed to allow fibreglass boats to venture out, but on alternate days.

Three more cases in Vellore

Vellore district reported three more cases while Tirupathur recorded one more case on Monday. According to the Vellore collector, the three patients, all women, had contacts with the Delhi returnees.

(With inputs from Coimbatore, Madurai, Nagai, Dharmapuri, Tenkasi, Karur and Vellore)