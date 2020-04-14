‘The more we delay community transmission, more safe we are’

By Express News Service

As active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu crosses the 4-digit mark, Dr K Kolandaswamy, Director of Public Health, talks to Express about community transmission, risks and what lies ahead for the State.

Why is community transmission at this stage a public health problem for the state and the country?

There is a huge difference between the virus attacking lakhs of people suddenly at one time, and it attacking fairly a less number of people, who are prepared. Community transmission at this stage will overburden the healthcare system, government machinery and also put stress on our resources. So, delaying and reducing the numbers at least for a year is the best thing for any state. That doesn’t mean we have to indefinitely extend the curfew. The strategy now is to test extensively, and to contain the

virus. More we delay community transmission, more safe we are.

What are the challenges that the health department is facing on field?

We can still see people not taking the disease seriously enough. The virus is an enemy and we could only defeat it if there is a collective effort by the public. Issue is with those people not following hand hygiene, and not maintaining social distancing norms.

What do you advise people?

Its again the same things - maintain social distancing, wash hands frequently. Also, do surface disinfection at homes. If anyone has cough, fever, or cold, please isolate yourself, and consult a doctor. Elders and people with conditions like diabetes, hypertension and other immunity-compromised lot should stay at home. Because, transmission among this group is the most dangerous; deaths occur in this group.

The state was earlier testing people with travel history and symptoms and their contact cases. What is the strategy now, has the testing criteria changed?

Yes, and the reason is simple - the virus is evolving. Now, clusters have occurred. So, we are testing all people for severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) influenza like illness, and also conducting a survey to see the depth of the spread. Tests are now being done at hospital and community settings. We will also expand lab facility in the State to strengthen the diagnostic system. Rapid tests will help us to pick up cases quickly, and help us identify false infections.

How is plasma therapy helpful here?

Antibodies from cured patients can be taken and given to people with low immunity. This will definitely be helpful. We have sought permission from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and we will get it soon. This is just one part of our many initiatives. There are a few research activities also going on.