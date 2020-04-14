TN seeks release of pending CMR subsidy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Kamaraj sought release of pending Custom Milled Rice (CMR) subsidy of Rs 1,321 crore from year 2015-2016 from the Centre, to facilitate paddy procurement from farmers. He spoke to Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan through video conferencing on Monday.

Kamaraj also said inter-state movement of essentials should be facilitated hassle-free. Quoting concerns raised by the Minister, the statement said, “We have already sent an indent for supply of 33,000 MT of toor dal to NAFED under PM-GKAY scheme.” Tamil Nadu had already requested the Centre to supply free rice of 1,53,533 MT per month (April-June) for Non-Priority House Holds card holders instead of `22.00 per kg, the statement said. ENS