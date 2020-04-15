STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

A journey with journals

A first-time attempt at penning something down, signing up for email journal prompts from Instagrammer Amber Rae has been her go-to.

Published: 15th April 2020 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

You can note down thoughts through notes, drawing or even videos

By Shwetha Surendran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sitting in my shorts, surrounded by an unfolded quilt, an empty cup of coffee and an unopened planner, I’m not sure if I want to admit this to myself, but I have no idea what time or day it is. I want to say it feels like a late afternoon but my phone’s lock screen indicates otherwise. It’s a bright, and early 8.15 am, and this muddle alone seems like too much work for my brain that wants to call it a night already.

Our construct of time has gotten lax over the past few weeks, wait, or has it been months now? Was it only three weeks since we’ve been in national lockdown? And only a few days since we decided Diwali came early? Here’s the thing, life as we’ve known it is no more. But don’t fret just yet, because making sense of this collective new reaity might just be a pen, video clip and a doodle away — Journaling! On March 31, Vridhi Khanna, a 22-year-old Chennai native studying in Melbourne, Australia, made her secondever journal entry. It began “Hey fear; it’s me, Vridhi. You’re safe and welcome here. I’m here to listen. What are you trying to tell me?” Watching the chaos around her, with family a continent away, Vridhi tells me that taking up journaling was her way of “trying not to go crazy.”

A first-time attempt at penning something down, signing up for email journal prompts from Instagrammer Amber Rae has been her go-to. With Vridhi only four days into the process, New Delhi-based junior research associate, Urbi Chatterjee doesn’t remember a time in her life that she hasn’t journaled. “It’s always been a space of release for me. I don’t do it daily but use it to jot down peculiar observations or brainstorm ideas. Especially now, it’s been constructive in exploring my emotions, no matter how irrational they seem,” she explains. Veering away from the traditional words on paper approach, Akshayaa Selvaraj decided to add a little pizazz to her thoughts through pieces of artwork.

“I was an introvert growing up and took to journaling. But only with Inktober in 2018, did I begin to express through art journaling. It’s been a liberating evolution,” she details. The Chennai native also takes to Instagram to post her journal entries for her audience. If I can help someone feel a little less alone in these times, I’ll do it gladly, she adds. And if art and writing may not be your cups of tea, enter, Anmol Oberoi and his short video journals.

The theatre artist, who’s been back at home in Chennai for the lockdown period, tells me about his habit of clicking photos of random moments, no matter how unaesthetic. “Especially during this quarantine, I’ve been putting these photos together and compiling it into a record. Memory is fickle, and I want to be able to look back and remind myself of these chaotic times,” he says. With many more journaling options up for grabs, it’s an excellent way to get creative this lockdown period and find a certain clarity amid all the uncertainty. And if nothing else, it’ll be a thriller of a bedtime story you could read or show to your children in the future!

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp