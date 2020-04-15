STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai: Man killed for stealing bike

CHENNAI: An investigation into a bike theft led to a gruesome murder in Chennai. Bike thefts are nothing new and often police find the culprit during an investigation. In February, M Ramachandran (20) had his bike stolen and filed a complaint with KK Nagar police.

The final year BA student and a resident of Kannikapuram also began to investigate on his own by going through the CCTV footage in the neighbourhood and zeroed in on a  group of youth stealing his bike.
Ramachandran’s friend Abhishek (20), an AC mechanic, identified one of the susspects as Tamilselvan (19) of Chinna Porur, said the police. On Sunday, Ramachandran and Abhishek caught hold of Tamilselvan who named one Akash (25) as his accomplice.

Ramachandran and Abhishek, along with two others, also picked up Akash from Kattupakkam and brought him to the former’s house on Monday.The four youth allegedly beat Tamilselvan and Akash with logs and tied them up in a room. Around 12.30 am on Tuesday, Tamilselvan found Akash lying unconscious. At this point, Ramachandran panicked and informed his mother Valarmathi, who in turn alerted the police. A team rushed to the spot and called for ambulance. The ambulance crew, however, found Akash already dead. The body was taken to Government Omandurar Hospital for postmortem.  

The deceased did not have a job and was allegedly a bike lifter. Meanwhile, Tamilselvan, has been hospitalised with injuries.Besides Ramachandran and Abhishek, their friends Santhoshkumar (20) and Deena, both residents of K K Nagar, have been booked for murder and wrongful confinement, and remanded to judicial custody.

Pavement dweller killed

A 60-year-old homeless man died after he was attacked with stone on Monday. Police said one Krishnamoorthi was found battling for life with severe bleeding on Saturday and admitted to Kilpauk Medical College, where he succumbed on Monday. Upon checking CCTV footage, police found a man identified as Rabibul Islam (33), chasing and attacking him with stone.  The suspect was arrested.

