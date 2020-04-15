STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Expert explains

We own a flat at Choolaimedu and have rented it out.

Published: 15th April 2020 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Justice K Chandru
Express News Service

CHENNAI : A clause in an agreement enabling a high-ranking official of a party to appoint an arbitrator to resolve disputes under it has been held to be bad as per law by the apex court in Perkins Eastman case by observing that an arbitrator cannot be appointed by a person who is interested in the outcome of arbitration.

Under such an agreement, if disputes arise, while a party referring them to a neutral person to appoint an arbitrator, as such a procedure is mandated by the top court in the said case, can it be said that since the arbitration clause suffered a legal disability, the appointment procedure stood altered with the coming into force of the said Supreme Court ruling, instead of amending the arbitration clause for which the other party may not agree, so much so when disputes have arisen?

— K PRADEEP It depends on the facts of your case. There is nothing wrong in the department official being nominated as the arbitrator if the contract provides for the same. If he has any special interest in the outcome, then it has to be proved by material. If anybody wants to dispute the same, they will have to move the high court to appoint a neutral arbitrator under Section 11 of the Arbitration Act.

We own a flat at Choolaimedu and have rented it out. There are totally nine flats in that apartment. No association has been formed so far. When I went to see our flat, I was surprised and shocked to see clothes stands to dry the clothes kept in the common passage, restricting residents’ movement. It spoiled the look of the apartment. We learned that some owners and tenants, except our tenant, were responsible for this. I requested the concerned owners and tenants to remove the clothes stands and also not to hang the clothes on the hand rails. Though they agreed then, I understand from our tenant that they continue to do the same. I humbly request your opinion how to solve this issue. Is there any legal option? — T SELVARAAJ

The only way to avoid these things to come up in future is to form an association with the nine owners of the flat and frame a bylaw setting out that dos and don’ts and also the sanction for not obeying.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp