Expert explains

Justice K Chandru By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : A clause in an agreement enabling a high-ranking official of a party to appoint an arbitrator to resolve disputes under it has been held to be bad as per law by the apex court in Perkins Eastman case by observing that an arbitrator cannot be appointed by a person who is interested in the outcome of arbitration.

Under such an agreement, if disputes arise, while a party referring them to a neutral person to appoint an arbitrator, as such a procedure is mandated by the top court in the said case, can it be said that since the arbitration clause suffered a legal disability, the appointment procedure stood altered with the coming into force of the said Supreme Court ruling, instead of amending the arbitration clause for which the other party may not agree, so much so when disputes have arisen?

— K PRADEEP It depends on the facts of your case. There is nothing wrong in the department official being nominated as the arbitrator if the contract provides for the same. If he has any special interest in the outcome, then it has to be proved by material. If anybody wants to dispute the same, they will have to move the high court to appoint a neutral arbitrator under Section 11 of the Arbitration Act.

We own a flat at Choolaimedu and have rented it out. There are totally nine flats in that apartment. No association has been formed so far. When I went to see our flat, I was surprised and shocked to see clothes stands to dry the clothes kept in the common passage, restricting residents’ movement. It spoiled the look of the apartment. We learned that some owners and tenants, except our tenant, were responsible for this. I requested the concerned owners and tenants to remove the clothes stands and also not to hang the clothes on the hand rails. Though they agreed then, I understand from our tenant that they continue to do the same. I humbly request your opinion how to solve this issue. Is there any legal option? — T SELVARAAJ

The only way to avoid these things to come up in future is to form an association with the nine owners of the flat and frame a bylaw setting out that dos and don’ts and also the sanction for not obeying.