Maximum  COVID-19 cases in city between 30-39 years of age: Chennai Corporation data

Published: 15th April 2020 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Greater Chennai corporation commissioner Prakash along with other officials inspect Chennai trade center at Nandambakkam which has been converted into isolation wards with the capacity of 500. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The maximum number of those affected by COVID-19 in Chennai so far (44 out of 205 cases), are between 30-39 years of age. Out of this 44, 36 are men, according to data released by the city corporation on Tuesday. 

There are 39 cases each in the age groups of 40-49 and 50-59 while 21 people belonging to the 60-69 age group, 13 in the 70-79 age group and one in the 80 and above age group. The data also revealed that 68.78 per cent of all affected in Chennai were men. 

Of the total 205 who were affected by the virus, 18 people- one each in Alandur, Teynampet, Royapuram and Adyar zones, seven in Anna Nagar zone, five in Kodambakkam and two in Valasaravakkam- have already recovered. The city has, so far, reported five deaths- three in Royapuram, one each in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Tondiarpet zones.

The Royapuram zone continues to remain the most affected with a total of 63 people affected while Ambattur and Manali zones have no reported cases so far.

