Dancing away the lockdown blues 

Published: 16th April 2020 06:23 AM

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Earlier last week, when the heavens opened up and rain poured down on the city, Madurya Srikrishnan, Srikanth Ramesh and Keerthana Ramasamy didn’t just sit by, stretching their arms for the touch of the first raindrop. Instead, the 30-something-year-olds decided to loosen up and dance in the refreshing shower. But little did they know that the rainfall apart from providing respite from the summer heat would also become a reason for them to tap their creative sides.

“We recorded a video of us dancing to the Tamil song Aathichudi and shared it on our respective social media accounts. A lot of people liked it and suggested we make a proper dance video,” shares Madurya, an entrepreneur- cum-Bharatanatyam artiste, who along with her husband Srikanth and cousin Keerthana decided to create an Aathichudi Lockdown Special (Quarantine version)’ cover of the song.

Thanks to the Easter weekend that followed, the trio used it to their advantage — choreographing a memorable routine for the peppy track from the film TN 07 AL 4777 (2008), preparing a storyboard for the video and roping in all the family members to be part of dance cover video. The twominute- long video features the whole family, including Srikanth’s 86-year-old grandmother and the family’s pet beagles — Ammu and Snoopy — who steal the show.

“We didn’t want it to be a regular dance video. We wanted to add some interesting and fun details. That’s where the family’s involvement helped. They are always up to trying anything new and fun. Now that everyone is at home, we didn’t have to persuade them too much,” explains Srikanth, Chartered Accountant. After shooting the dance cover on Saturday, editing it and releasing it on Instagram’s IGTV on Sunday, the video began doing the rounds on the social media platform.

“A lot of our friends and family started sharing the video. But what took us by surprise was when Shobi master — the choreographer of the original song commented on our video. A friend who is acquainted with him had shared it and he almost immediately responded, appreciating us. Naange mayakkame potutom (We almost fainted),” quips Madurya.

The video was also picked by CNN-News 18 and aired on the channel on Monday. “The purpose of making a dance video was nothing but to have good fun, which we did — on and off the screen. But, the response was unexpected. We have decided to do more videos. We are currently working on the next one,” she shares. With the lockdown extended till May 3, a strained mood prevails but this family is not letting the feeling knock them down. Instead, they are ensuring they stay creative in uncertain times together. To see the video, visit YouTube Channel: Madurya Srikrishnan

While the video began doing the rounds on social media, it was praise from its original choreographer Shobi that took them by surprise 

