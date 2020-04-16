STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stories of strength survival 

The year 2020 will be etched in our memories forever because of the COVID-19 crisis that brought the entire world to its knees.

Antara Pandit, founder of The Bubbly Blogcast

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
CHENNAI: The year 2020 will be etched in our memories forever because of the COVID-19 crisis that brought the entire world to its knees. Apart from the lockdown and grim tales of people losing their lives, experiences and lessons from the lives of ordinary people will still inspire us in extraordinary ways when we look back, a few years later. Inpired by these stories of human connection, Antara Pandit, founder of The Bubbly Blogcast, is putting together an e-book called Life During COVID 19. The stories intend to illuminate love, bonding, kindness, compassion, fear, isolation and other such emotions that people have been through.

“These are stories of superhero e s, who have been on the forefront, putting everyone else’s well-being before their own. The narratives will also shed light on how people across the globe have adapted to the new normal, what their personal and professional struggles were, and how they powered through the time when social distancing ruled our lives,” says Antara.

The writer had announced the guidelines for submission and requested people to send in their stories through a video she put up on her Facebook and Instagram page under her name and The Bubbly Blogcast officials page. The essays cannot exceed 1,500 words. Both adults and children can submit their stories. Fiction is not allowed. She has also given a set of topics such as animal welfare, gratitude, parenting, education, duty and sacrifice, spirituality, fitness, mental health, loss and grief, law and order, fitness and more — to cover a wider spectrum. Antara has gotten a nod from 120 writers around the world within a week of the announcement. She plans to curate 150 of the lot and release the e-book by June. “Even though we have a long road ahead of us, there have been so many lessons learned and changes in perspectives.

When we emerge from the other side of the lockdown, each one of us would have something to take away from it. We will remember how this infectious disease impacted us on a larger level,” says Antara. Not just stories, poems too help us plough through, she says. “Since these are personal stories, I can keep them anonymous based on request.

Whether you’re a parent, educator, artist, healthcare worker, delivery personnel, nutritionist, volunteer or a businessman, I want to introduce your story to the world. There has been pain and suffering. Likewise, it’s incredibly heartening to see people embracing their human side, reaching out to friends and helping them in whatever ways possible. These are stories that need to be told,” says Antara. Submit your stories in word documents along with name and occupation to thebubblyblogcast. weebly.com before May 10

