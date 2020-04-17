‘Please disperse,’ plead traders in Koyambedu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Koyambedu market continues to be a source of worry for authorities and traders alike, with the steady stream of people from across the city thronging the market, and social distancing seldom being maintained.

Although a few steps were taken, including blocking vehicles, to curb retail sales, people find their way in, say traders. “There was a sizeable crowd in the market on Thursday morning,” said Baskar, a wholesale dealer, adding that blocking roads served no purpose.

AM Vikramaraja, president of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu said, this could pose risk among traders and public alike. “Only vendors should be allowed inside the market. Among the vendors, social distancing must be followed too,” he said.

“We are taking all necessary precautions. Now they have made masks compulsory. But even earlier, if people came without masks, we would give it to them,” said Abdul Khader, secretary of Koyambedu Vegetable Wholesale Merchants’ Association.

An official from the Market Management Committee said, “Small sales hardly happen these days. People are buying in bulk, so that, it will last them a few days at least.” He added, “We have been distributing pamphlets to discourage people coming to the market, and telling them to buy from their nearest retail stores instead.”

City corporation officials said, they would extend cooperation wherever needed or sought. “When the lockdown began, we had held talks with the management committee and the police on how this can be handled,” said the official said.