White space

Ashwin Prasath By

Express News Service

The ancient port town of Marakkanam in Villupuram district has become active once again with the onset of summer. Express photojournalist Ashwin Prasath explores this unique landscape from the ground and above...

Situated about 120km from Chennai and 35km from Puduchery, the town is a salt production hub. Spread over 4,000 acres, the Marakkanam salt pans are the third-largest producer of salt in Tamil Nadu.

Here, hundreds of workers toil under the scorching sun as they race against time to produce maximum salt before the monsoon floods the pans.

The production method involves natural evaporation (sunlight) of saltwater. The workers start the day at 5.30 am and retire by 2pm.

While men earn between Rs 400-450, women earn around Rs 300 per day as they work for a lesser period. After the lockdown came into effect, the number of people engaged in salt production has been trimmed to ensure social distancing.